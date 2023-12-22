Supreme Court Rejects Special Counsel’s Petition for Expedited Review in Trump Prosecution Cases

December 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined a petition submitted by special counsel Jack Smith. The petition sought an expedited review of a defense argument in one of the two cases that Smith is currently prosecuting against former President Donald Trump. Supreme Court Rejects Special Counsel's Petition for Expedited Review in Trump Prosecution Cases



Read More...