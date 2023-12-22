The Biden Administration’s Sinister Deal With Venezuela

December 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On the surface it appears President Joe Biden inked a sweet deal with Venezuela’s tyrant leader, Nicolas Maduro, on Wednesday. Caracas will release 10 Americans and 20 members of Venezuela’s opposition in exchange for a single scumbag businessman. Thirty for one is not bad as far as hostage negotiations go, but the math tells only part of the story. Just ask the Israelis who traded 1,072 terrorists for the freedom of Gilad Shalit in 2011. The post The Biden Administration’s Sinister Deal With Venezuela appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



