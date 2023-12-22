They Justified Hamas Terrorism. Now Biden Is Letting Them Dole Out Taxpayer Dollars.

December 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In the aftermath of Hamas's Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel, left-wing nonprofit Climate Justice Alliance expressed "unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian freedom struggle" and blamed the attack on Israeli "settler-colonialism." Now, the Biden administration is entrusting the group to distribute $50 million in taxpayer funds. The post They Justified Hamas Terrorism. Now Biden Is Letting Them Dole Out Taxpayer Dollars. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...