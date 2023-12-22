US Durable Goods Orders Surge Most Since July 2020, But...

The last few months have been volatile - to say the least - for US durable goods orders, November saw orders surge 5.4% MoM - the biggest monthly jump since July 2020. This sent year-over-year orders growth up 10.1% - the highest since May 2022...

Source: Bloomberg

The headline orders print was more than double the +2.3% MoM expected and Ex-Transports, durable goods orders jumped 0.5% MoM (+0.1% exp).

The surge in orders was primarily based on non-defense aircraft & parts orders surging 80.1% MoM - as goes Boeing, so goes the S&P 500?

Source: Bloomberg

However, core capital goods shipments, a figure that is used to help calculate equipment investment in the government’s gross domestic product report, declined for the second month in a row, dragging YoY growth down to +1.0% - the lowest since Feb 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

So, apart from Boeing, things maybe aren't full Goldilocks after all.