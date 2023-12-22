Why so furious? Latest Senate scandal

MSM and others report that Democratic Senator Ben Cardin is “furious” that his aide made and spread a video of himself having sex in a Senate hearing room.

As one of us here at TPOL immediately noted, why? It’s nothing new: that Senate hearing room and every other one has been the scene of Senators busy screwing the American taxpayers, citizens, and probably every person in the world. Multiple times over the decades.

Was Cardin upset that he wasn’t involved? Or because it was a graphic illustration of what the FedGov does to Americans constantly? And he was concerned for his own power, chances of reelection, and subservience of Americans who have finally had enough?

This wasn’t about a right to privacy that caused SCOTUS to declare anti-sodomy laws unconstitutional over half a century ago. It wasn’t about homophobia or discrimination: a male-female coupling in a public place should have resulted in the same thing. The aide was fired.

But it also wasn’t a “desecration” of that hearing room. Whatever good or bad has happened in that room, in that building, is no more reason to make the place “sacred” than a supposed massacre in Nevada more than a century ago made some piece of mountainside a sacred and sacrosanct place deserving of eternal preservation.

Indeed a more cynical lover of liberty might note that we will be able to tell when liberty has been restored in the Fifty States when those office buildings are run through grinders, crushers, and screens to produce aggregates for useful construction, and to recover the metal from rebar, electrical wiring, and such. There might be historical reasons to keep the Capitol (or its ruins) as a monument to man’s inhumanity to man and the evils of mandatory human government.

Disgusting? Gross? Distasteful? Arrogant? Weird? Sick? Yes, probably to all of those. But desecration can only be done to something which is truly holy, not infamous. There aren’t many of those places in the District of Criminals, and a Senate Office Building certainly isn’t one.



Read More...