Former NBA G League Player Confesses to Shocking Murder: The Twisted Tale of Chance Comanche

December 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A web of violence and lies ensnared 27-year-old Chance Comanche, a former professional basketball player who had previously played for the Sacramento Kings' NBA G League franchise, the Stockton Kings. The community is in shock following Chance Comanche's bombshell confession that he was responsible for Marayna Rodgers' horrific murder. Comanche was a former NBA G League player.



Read More...