Israeli-Linked Tanker Struck By Drone Off India, Signaling Attacks Set To Widen

In a truly unprecedented scenario, an Israeli-linked tanker has come under attack not in the Red Sea, but as far away as off India's coast.

Maritime security firm Ambrey has confirmed a Liberia-flagged chemical products tanker, which reportedly has Israeli ties, was struck by a drone some 200 nautical miles (370km) off the west coast Indian city of Veraval, according to BBC reporting.

While it's not yet clear who was behind the Saturday attack, Israeli media is pointing the finger at Iran, per Times of Israel: "Israel believes the drone fired at a tanker off the coast of India a short while ago was launched directly from Iran, Channel 12 reports, although this remains unconfirmed."

The Indian navy is said to be en route to assist the damaged tanker, identified in the following:

It caused structural damage to the tanker - identified in Indian media as the crude oil-carrying MV Chem Pluto - and water was taken onboard. Ambrey said the event, which is the first of its kind so far away from the Red Sea, fell within an area the firm considered a "heightened threat area" for Iranian drones.