Special Needs Teacher Fired For Refusing COVID Shot Rips Into NYC Council: I Hope Everybody On This Council Got Your Phizer Checks Because God Knows They’ve Earned Them (Video)

In testimony before the New York City Council, several people stood against their criminal behavior during the CONvid-1984. One of those was a special needs teacher who lost his job for standing up for his rights and his health by refusing their criminal, fraudulent and deadly COVID shots that they pimped and unlawfully mandated on …



Read More...