WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 74)

December 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden, 81, is bumbling his way toward 2024. His cognitive health is almost as bad as his poll numbers. Hold on to your butts, because it's going to be an interesting year. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 74) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...