Compassionate Church Provides Shelter, Blankets, and Massages to the Homeless

December 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

One of the most serious health problems that homeless people face is insomnia. Thanks to The Gubbio Project, 225 homeless persons, on average, find a safe haven and a place to sleep every day in the sanctuary of San Francisco's St. Boniface church.



Read More...