From Disappointment to Astonishment: How a Truck Parade Changed a Young Autistic Man’s Life

December 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

At the Eureka Trucker Parade, a young autistic man had the experience of a lifetime, which was a touching demonstration of community spirit. A local trucker's generosity and the reach of social media transformed an otherwise disappointing day into one that was out of this world.



Read More...