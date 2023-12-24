Gates Cozies Up to Kenya for Birth-to-Death Digital ID Program Rollout Already Drawing Public Concern

December 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation reached an agreement with the Kenyan government to provide services for a lifetime digital identification system. However, the ID system faced resistance from the […] The post Gates Cozies Up to Kenya for Birth-to-Death Digital ID Program Rollout Already Drawing Public Concern appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...