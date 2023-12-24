Joe, Hunter and the Schwerin Connection

December 24, 2023
Where does Hunter’s business end and the Biden family business begin? Eric Schwerin was a well-connected government guy and lobbyist who got on the Biden train shortly after Joe stumbled into a vice presidency. On June 25, 2009, Hunter Biden founded his investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners with Chris Heinz, the ketchup fortune heir and stepson of …


