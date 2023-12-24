Man Wearing Hijab & Lipstick Insists: ‘I am Muslim. Not a Fake Woman.’

What did anyone expect would be the outcome of teaching young people to hate their own culture and heritage? The Islam craze that began with brainless young TikTokers reading Osama bin Laden’s 2002 letter to America and praising it for its anti-Americanism and Jew-hatred is showing no signs of abating, even as it ventures ever …



Read More...