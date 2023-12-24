The Grinch Who Overpriced Christmas: Biden's Christmas Tree Inflation

Authored by Catherine Salgado via PJMedia.com,

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow... money.

The Grinch in the White House is at it again, as inflation drives up the price of Christmas trees.

I’m dreaming of an affordable Christmas, just like the Orange Man used to know… Unfortunately, ever since Joe Biden moved into the White House with his son the prime Naughty List suspect, inflation has been making the holidays harder for American families.

At Halloween, candy prices were up 13% thanks to Biden inflation.

At Thanksgiving, inflation on many dinner staples including bread, cookies, and uncooked poultry were much higher than the alleged average inflation rate. Now it’s Christmas trees.

The Western Journal cited Fox Business, the National Christmas Tree Association, and the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) to report that “the cost of Christmas trees is up 10 percent from 2022, with the average tree now costing consumers between $80 and $100.” Artificial trees are even more impacted by inflation than real trees, because of increased production cost. Sounds like a good reason to get a real tree instead of an artificial plastic bush.

Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, explained, “According to our 2023 survey, 52 percent of artificial Christmas tree owners purchased their tree for under $200, and 27 percent paid $200 to $400.” Of course, the prices for artificial trees can vary, depending on a number of factors, including the size and the retailer.

ACTA found from polling, however, that 94% of respondents still intend to purchase at least one Christmas tree for their homes this year, even though 78% of consumers are (understandably) worried about inflation.

Of those consumers, 77 percent confirmed they would opt for an artificial tree rather than a real one…The case of Christmas trees is just one in a long list of products and services that have drastically increased in price since Joe Biden took office in January 2021. According to an October analysis from the Heritage Foundation, inflation is currently at a 40-year high and shows little sign of abating.

Inflation was below the Federal Reserve target when Sleepy Joe took office, but no longer.

“After a year and a half of Biden’s runaway government spending and borrowing, prices were rising almost that fast in a single month, with annual inflation reaching 9.1%—6.5 times the rate Biden inherited,” Heritage explained.

Warner is glad that Americans are still in the holiday spirit, in spite of the Man with the Bag (of cocaine), but recommended an early Christmas tree purchase to beat the rush.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas in spite of inflation, and don’t let President Grinch with the brain that’s two sizes too small freeze your holiday cheer!