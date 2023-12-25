2024 Alert: CBS News Investigative Correspondent Warns of Potential Black Swan Event

December 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

During the recent episode of "Face the Nation," moderator Margaret Brennan prompted the panelists to make predictions for the upcoming year. One panelist made an ominous statement in response to this question. Catherine Herridge, the senior investigative correspondent for CBS News, expressed her concern that the year 2024 might potentially witness a black swan event.



