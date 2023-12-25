'Crack' Removed From Christmas Crackers To Save The Planet

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The ‘crack’ from Christmas crackers is being removed for environmental reasons and to turn Christmas into a “celebration of responsibility,” defeating the entire purpose of pulling one in the first place.

Yes, really.

Joyless eco-mentalists, committed in their mission to eliminate all fun, have lobbied for the introduction of ‘crackless crackers’, and their efforts are already coming to fruition.

At my first xmas dinner of year. pic.twitter.com/UGWSDoEPVH — Christopher Snowdon 🇺🇦 (@cjsnowdon) December 4, 2023

“Alliance National, one of Britain’s biggest catering suppliers, has announced it will offer only environmentally friendly “crackless” crackers to its customers, which include dozens of care homes, hotels, pubs and restaurants across the country,” reports the Telegraph.

The silver fulminate has been removed from the items because it can’t be recycled.

Emphasizing the spirit, or lack of it, behind the change, the supplier has also completely removed jokes from its crackers too.

Precisely what is the point, then?

Author Christopher Snowden encountered one of the boring crackers during a recent lunch hosted by the Lords and Commons Cigar Club in the House of Lords.

He said they were “rubbish” and felt like when “you pull a cracker and they don’t crack and you just think it’s broken.”

What will they ruin next? Gift wrapping? Mistletoe?

How long before Christmas trees are banned entirely in the name of ‘celebrating responsibly’?

* * *

