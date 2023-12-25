Critics Respond to UN Climate Deal to Phase Out Fossil Fuels: ‘Soviet-Style Central Planning’

December 25, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The UN said its ‘global stocktake’ requires a 43 percent drop in emissions by 2030 if planetary temperature increases are to stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius. DUBAI—Governments from around the world agreed to a global transition away from “fossil fuels,” greater limits on energy use, and a new fund to compensate governments of poorer nations …



Read More...