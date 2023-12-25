Iran Vows To Seek Retribution After Senior General’s Killing: Israel Braces for Consequences

December 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Following the reported killing of a senior general in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by Israel in Syria on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his determination to seek retribution. According to a report by The Times of Israel (TOI), Raisi made a statement indicating that Israel will face consequences for what he referred to as a crime.



