"Mass Migration Blueprints" Reveal NGOs "Carefully Planned" US Migrant Invasion, Report Says

A network of NGOs, or non-governmental organizations, seems to be playing a powerful role in coordinating the large-scale invasion of illegals at the US southern border.

The new website Muckraker revealed a treasure trove of "mass migration blueprints," handed out by NGOs across South and Central America to illegals with details about their route to the US.

Illegal Alien Invasion Maps Exposed - CRITICAL THREAD EXPOSING NUMEROUS MASS MIGRATION BLUEPRINTS



Muckraker has obtained multiple maps, handed out by non-government organizations across South and Central America, that detail the routes to take to the U.S. and where to cross the… pic.twitter.com/wt0DDslM4w — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) December 23, 2023

"The collapse of the US southern border is the result of a carefully planned and deliberately executed industrial mass migration program," Muckraker said.

MAP #1 - Distributed by Doctors Without Borders (Médicos Sin Fronteras in Spanish). The front shows the routes from Panama to Mexico. The back shows the routes across Mexico to the United States. MAP #2 - Distributed by The United Nations International Organization of Migration (IOM). Distributed by The United Nations International Organization of Migration (IOM). It shows various commissions and consulates across the country of Mexico. MAP #3 - Distributed by the NGO Amigos Del Tren (Friends Of The Train in English). The front shows the train routes across the country of Mexico. The back lists numerous hostels that can be found along the train routes and also shows the distances between Mexican cities. MAP #4 - Distributed by the Red Cross. The front shows the freight train routes across Mexico (similar to the Amigos Del Tren map) and lists 80 different stops from Panama to the United States. The back gives advice on navigating the mass migration trail. One piece of advice given is how to safely ride a freight train. It is advised to avoid riding a freight train if ". . . you are under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medication that can make you drowsy."

What's becoming increasingly evident is that a network of NGOs funded partly by the US taxpayer but by other countries and corporations are covertly facilitating the invasion of illegals at the US southern border, as well as distributing them across the US into progressive metro areas.

According to an August report by progressive left-leaning media watchdog organization Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting, President Biden's Department of Homeland Security allocated $363 million to NGOs to assist illegal aliens once in the US.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a press release one year ago detailing how "NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso."

Once across the border, NGOs are also helping migrants with transportation across the US, such as providing seats on commercial airlines.

Just ran into a group of African migrants from Guinea heading to New York City. They had documents from “Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona Inc” Im seeing migrants ALL over the place here at the airport this is insane.



Thank you to @CurrentRevolt for filming and… pic.twitter.com/RAwmDPm5QV — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) December 19, 2023

Illegals supported by illegal activity by TSA, DHS, the airlines, the White House and a host of NGOs. https://t.co/Kc8v8PA1WL — Dr. Michael Wright (@drmichaelwright) December 23, 2023

"A lot of NGOs are helping Biden open the border to unlimited illegal crossing. But none of this could happen without the president's approval," Byron York, the chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, said.

A lot of NGOs are helping Biden open the border to unlimited illegal crossing. But none of this could happen without the president's approval. https://t.co/cDTRQGgtUp — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2023

One X user asked: "Where does defunding the NGOs getting billions of taxpayer dollars to traffic the illegal immigrants here fall on the GOP’s to-do list?"