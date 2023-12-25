Merry Christmas

Longtime readers and associates of The Price of Liberty know that we (publishers and staff) do not celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday, for many reasons.

Nevertheless, it is a family and friends holiday: a time to enjoy being with one another, and to share gifts and love not just with family and friends but with neighbors and strangers – and yes, even enemies. Even if sometimes that love is tough love.

In the States and the Commonwealth and Europe and Russia – in the Northern Hemisphere, we are now past the Winter Solstice and the days are growing longer. The lights virtually all cultures associate with Christmas (or “the Holidays”) are a natural reaction to the short hours of daylight. They help combat the depression associated with the season. But with the coming new year, it is a time to encourage optimism. Socially, politically, and economically.

So rejoice with us! Every day, but especially today.



