Warning: San Diego Sector Border Patrol Raises Alarm on the Dangers of Illegal Immigration in Severe Weather!

December 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The San Diego Sector Border Patrol is currently alerting illegal immigrants about the potential risks associated with traveling to San Diego County in harsh weather conditions. Warning: San Diego Sector Border Patrol Raises Alarm on the Dangers of Illegal Immigration in Severe Weather!



Read More...