WATCH NEW JAN 6 FOOTAGE: FBI Removes Barricades Then Charged More Than A Thousand Americans With Criminal Trespass

Look how the FBI removed barricades, which the DOJ now says were some Secret Service perimeter that more than a thousand Americans have been criminally charged with crossing.. Smoking gun. The J6 conspiracy liars hid videos like this from you for almost three years. Notice how the FBI removed barricades, which the DOJ now says were …



Read More...