35-Year-Old Man’s Christmas Haul Indistinguishable From 9-Year-Old Boy’s

December 26, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

DENTWOOD, IA--Sources at the Mannfred household confirmed Monday that 35-year-old Kurt Mannfred's stack of Christmas gifts was "virtually indistinguishable" from the sort of presents that would have been given to a 9-year-old boy. "Star Wars toys, baseball stuff, a bunch of board games... it's unclear at this point whether these gifts were intended for the middle-aged father of 3 or one of his sons," said a reporter on the scene. "You'd expect a grown adult would have asked for tools, shaving supplies, socks, or the like - but no. It appears he still has the mindset of a small pre-adolescent child." Some suspected Mannfred accidentally opened all the gifts intended for his 9-year-old son, but he briefly confirmed the toys, games, and action figures were exactly what he wanted before going off to build his new Lego Rivendell set.



