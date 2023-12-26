Here We Go Again: Scientists Propose Radical ‘Sunshade’ Plan to Fight ‘Climate Change’

December 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A group of scientists has proposed building a giant space curtain to reduce global warming and shield Earth from solar radiation. Spanning as much as 4 million square kilometers, this […] The post Here We Go Again: Scientists Propose Radical 'Sunshade' Plan to Fight 'Climate Change' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...