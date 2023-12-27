Brickbat: International Fugitives

December 27, 2023

Hong Kong police have issued arrest warrants for five human rights activists based in other countries, including one American citizen. Simon Cheng, Frances Hui, Joey Siu, Johnny Fok, and Tony Choi are charged with crimes such as incitement to secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign countries or external forces. Police have offered a $1 million (U.S. $128,022) reward for the arrest of each of the five.





