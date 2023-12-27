Is it true that it can only get better when it comes to VPOTUS?

The latest example of “word salad” produced publically by dear Kammie (excuse us, Ms. Kamala Harris) is discussed in a recent article. Compared (unfavorably) to VPOTUS and later POTUS Andrew Johnson, she has demonstrated a command of English that is the envy of no one.

Keep in mind that Andrew Johnson, the only Southern State Senator to not resign when his State (Tennessee) seceded, and became the tyrannical, unelected military governor of Tennessee then selected by Honest Abe to be part of Abe’s “National Union” ticket in 1864. For more than a century he was the only President impeached (but was not thrown out of office by 1 vote in the Senate).

He was not regarded with favor by any one, probably not even Lincoln. According to most historians, he ranks as one of the worst vice-presidents and presidents of these United States. Yet now he is being compared favorably to the first woman to hold that office: more than 150 years later.

But the present VPOTUS is not just viewed as incompetent. She is ridiculed. Dear Kammie has exceeded the lack of favor of even Dan Quayle. She is very much disliked personally by many people. Including many of her own staffers and those in other federal agencies. Unlike Johnson, who had enough cachet in his home State of Tennessee to get sent back to the Senate to represent the State after serving as President – the only person to have done that.

Every task she has been given by the White House has so far proven to be a task she is incapable of performing. The border? Drugs? Giving speeches? Her track record is absolutely astounding!

So, is it not strange that the Democratic Party – and Joe Biden’s puppet masters – seem to continue to favor her? Seem seems to be the politically correct choice for those who have drunk the Kool-Aid which seems to be served in Democratic Party leadership circles these days.

To put it bluntly, why are these people passing by the opportunity to replace a comical, incompetent, disliked Veep offered by the Biden reelection campaign? To replace her with someone at least leaning towards competence as Uncle Joe continues to be more and more susceptible to the frailties of old age? He’s 81 now – he will be 86 – eighty-six – before the end of a second term. Even without the strong evidence of senility or Alzheimer’s, that is old. Our bodies’ parts fail more and more as time goes on. The odds of the Veep having to take office sometime between now and 20 January 2029 are very, very high.

Why?

Is it that she is a “woman of color”? There are other Democrats that can punch nearly as many holes in their tickets and far more competent – at least in Democratic eyes. Her Highness Michelle of New Mexico, for one. Even Lori Lightfoot of Chicago? Or Michelle Obama?

Is it a serious, if secret, desire to plunge the FedGov into chaos? Perhaps to further the Deep State by having another puppet in the White House to defer even more to the permanent bureaucracy and their masters and cronies? (Hard as that is to imagine compared to the past 3 years.)

Are American voters so gullible? So ashamed of their own ethnicity and political ideas that they are willing to vote for her?

Is it hubris or a surefire plan to steal the election in 2024, regardless of how Uncle Joe or Kammie are viewed by more and more of the electorate? Are they so sure the fix is in, 10+ months out, that it doesn’t really matter whose name is on the ballot? To be replaced by someone else within weeks of the election?

Any reader with ideas is asked to chime in.

Currently, it appears that for the vice-presidency the only way to go is up: virtually anyone would be better both as a serving Vice President/President of the Senate and a more and more likely situation involving moving into the Oval Office.

Or are people just being too optimistic?



