Is Pfizer Finally Being Held Accountable? Texas AG Takes Groundbreaking Legal Action (Video)

Witness the legal judo Texas AG Ken Paxton is executing against Pfizer, alleging fraud with their mRNA injections—a seismic event Karen Kingston and I dissect with precision. As we navigate through this legal labyrinth, hear the heartfelt saga of Erin Lee, a mother wrestling with the indoctrination of her daughter into transgenderism by a Northern …



Read More...