Netanyahu Outsmarted by ‘Wily’ Biden? No, Biden Is the One Being Played

December 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Biden smirked and responded, “I know”, when told by a guest that Netanyahu is drawing the U.S. into a civilisational conflict – and further that Netanyahu blames him (Biden), complaining that the White House wants to block Israel from getting at the root of the problem, by harping on about Gaza and the ‘day after’. In practice, […]



Read More...