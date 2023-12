Bucktown Gas Station Incident: Criminal Shoots Himself, Faces Ten-Year Sentence

December 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After inadvertently shooting himself in the butt inside a Bucktown gas station on July 9, 2022, anti-violence specialist and 19-time convicted criminal Gregory Sherman has just now learnt his fate. The event led to Sherman's ten-year prison term for owning the weapon that injured him.



Read More...