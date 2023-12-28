Maine Secretary of State Declares: Donald Trump Ineligible for Office Due to Insurrectionist Prohibition

Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state of Maine, revealed a 34-page decision on Thursday that declared Donald Trump unable to run for office. This was an unexpected development. According to Bellows' decision, Trump's "primary petition is invalid" because of the insurrectionist prohibition of the Fourteenth Amendment.


