Pizza Hut Franchises in California Lay Off 1200 Delivery Drivers in Response to New Minimum Wage Law

The recent announcement from Pizza Hut franchises in California reveals their decision to lay off 1200 delivery drivers. This action is a direct response to the upcoming implementation of a new minimum wage specifically for fast food employees, scheduled to be enforced in 2024. The initiative to increase the minimum wage was implemented by Governor Gavin Newsom.



