The evil called democracy

The lovers of liberty – both minarchists and anarchists – have long enjoyed and shared the parable, “Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote.” Long attributed to Benjamin Franklin, the source is unknown. But we see nothing to dispute it: with or without recognition of God-given individual rights, democracy is what even the US Army once taught its officers: a dangerous phase in the devolution of a republic to a tyranny.

We anarchists go one step further: All mandatory human governments sooner or later become totalitarian tyrannies. No matter how the leaders are chosen. It is just a matter of how quickly, in part depending on how far down the slippery slope we start out.

The Nation, as reposted by MSM, tells us that the “Anti-Abortion Movement” is driven by a “Contempt for Democracy.”

Sounds about right to us, especially when that “democracy” is a increasingly-totalitarian state: a state of affairs in which governments exercise virtually total control over every aspect, every element, of life.

The reason that The Nation is so viciously insulting towards those who are against abortion? Because those opponents of “a woman’s right to choose” state that the rights of humans, including those not yet born, is not a matter of majority rule. As stated in the article, Steven Aden, the chief legal officer of the anti-abortion group Americans United for Life told Politico, “We don’t believe those rights should be subjected to majority vote.”

Amen to that, in both a political and religious sense. Protection of the innocent is not something that should be voted on. Just as other freedoms and liberty: including free speech, free association, and many others, should not depend on the whim of an all-too-often fickle public sentiment. The same thing that leads to mobs and mob rule.

For once, TPOL somewhat agrees with Alexander Hamilton: “We are now forming a republican government,” Hamilton at the Constitutional Convention. “Real liberty is neither found in despotism or the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments.” If we have to have mandatory human government, this is probably accurate. Or at least the least undesirable state of affairs.

TPOL agrees even more with what John Adams wrote in 1814: “Remember Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes exhausts and murders itself. There never was a Democracy Yet, that did not commit suicide,” he wrote, continuing, “It is in vain to Say that Democracy is less vain, less proud, less selfish, less ambitious or less avaricious than Aristocracy or Monarchy. It is not true in Fact and no where appears in history. Those Passions are the same in all Men under all forms of Simple Government, and when unchecked, produce the same Effects of Fraud Violence and Cruelty.”

Remember that Adams – despite his poor showing and actions as POTUS more than a decade earlier – had seen how well the FedGov had worked for a quarter-century before he wrote this. He had the time – and inclination – to think long and hard about what he, George Washington, Tom Jefferson, and Madison had done. Good and bad. And what fifteen States had done in that same time.

Since that time – more than two centuries – we have seen time and time again, around the world, that democracy fails. That democracy is evil. That democracy is dangerous.

When it comes to liberty – when it comes to life, liberty, and property (pursuit of happiness) – democracy does not work. Yet we have continued to fail to learn that very essential lesson.



Read More...