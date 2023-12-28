The “Insurrection Clause” Doesn’t Apply Without a Declaration of Insurrection
December 28, 2023 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTYColorado judges don’t get to declare that there was a federal insurrection. Any legal debate eventually becomes mired in legalisms. Given time and scope, the debate spins out of control and ceases to be about the basic facts and instead becomes tangled in past precedent and defining terms until the cows come home. In the …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments