Jim Jordan Delivers 7 Important Facts About Donald J. Trump

Congressman Jim Jordan had some thoughts about Donald Trump that he posted on Twitter today.

  • They spied on his campaign.
  • They impeached him.
  • They created a special counsel to harass him.
  • They went after him with rogue prosecutors in New York and Atlanta.
  • They attacked his family.
  • They kicked him off the ballot in Colorado and Maine.
  • Despite all that, President Trump never stopped fighting for you.

Fact check: Confirmed.

