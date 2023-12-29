Pro-Palestinian Protesters Chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ At World Trade Center

At least a thousand anti-Israel demonstrators brought chaos to the World Trade Center on Thursday night, blocking exits and chanting "Allahu Akbar" and "intifada revolution," according to videos posted on social media platform X. 

The New York Post said protesters yelled, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a rallying cry for terrorist groups to wage war against Israel. 

Never could we have imagined "screams of war" and "chants of genocide" would be heard at the footsteps of WTC after the September 11 attacks. 

X user Bernadette responded to the footage: "I can not express how horrible this is. On 9/11, I was on the 50th floor of 1 NY Plaza standing at the floor to ceiling windows and watched the 2nd plane crash and explode into the WTC. That horrible act of terrorism is akin to the 10/7 attack upon Israel."

Many X users said the anti-Israel demonstrators are a "wake-up call to the dangers of radical extremism" and have no place on American streets. 

This comes days after anti-Israel demonstrators canceled a planned protest at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC. Perhaps the Marxist groups funding these protests have realized they were taking this movement too far. 

Let's not forget this old Fox News clip that shows Palestinians celebrating the deaths of thousands of Americans on 9/11. 

Another X user wrote: "The World Trade Center is holy ground for NYC. They're playing with fire."

Meanwhile, people are criticizing Democratic Mayor Eric Adams and the Democratic Party for allowing these protesters to continue in promoting extremism: "How can you allow such an affront to happen, it is an insult to all the victims and their families."

