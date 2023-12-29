Shock Veto: Ohio's RINO Governor Nukes GOP Bill Banning Sex Changes For Children

'Republican' Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio stunned state Republicans on Friday, vetoing a bill that would ban doctors from performing sex-changes on children, and would bar biological males from competing in women's sports.

The bill, introduced by state Rep. Gary Click (R) was overwhelmingly approved by the Ohio House of Representatives and the state Senate earlier this month, according to the Daily Caller, which notes that DeWine explained his decision during a press conference as based on having discussions with families of children who would be dead without "gender-affirming care."

Hours before the deadline, DeWine vetoed the bill.

"Were I to sign House Bill 68 … Ohio would be saying that the government knows better what is medically best for the child than the two people who love that child the most, the parents," said DeWine, apparently unaware that the same government had no problem 'knowing better' than countless doctors who wanted to prescribe Ivermectin during the pandemic. "Now, while there are rare times in the law in other circumstances, where the state overrules the medical decisions made by their parents, I can think of no example, where this is done not only against the decision of the parents but also against the medical judgment of the treating physician and against the judgment of the treating team of medical experts. Therefore, I cannot sign this bill as it is currently written."

Sure Mike, doctors with a vested interest in chopping off a confused child's breasts are clearly level-headed arbiters.

As the Caller further notes;

The bill banned doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, and from performing transgender surgeries on minors, according to the text. DeWine said during the press conference that his administration is going to work to draft rules to prevent minors from accessing this kind of medical treatment. DeWine did not clarify when asked if he was just opposed to banning “non-surgical gender-affirming treatments.” “I’m in favor of what I’ve said, which is what I’m in favor of parents making these very difficult decisions, not the government,” he said. DeWine also made little mention of the sports ban until asked about it by reporters. The governor, who has previously expressed his disapproval of transgender sports bans, claimed that he focused on the part of the bill that “affected the most people.”

Paging Chris Rufo...