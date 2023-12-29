What ‘Great Replacement Theory’? Musk Exposes “Immense & Growing Size” Of Illegal Immigration Invasion

What 'Great Replacement Theory'? Musk Exposes "Immense & Growing Size" Of Illegal Immigration Invasion

Elon Musk red-pilled users on X, allowing them to visualize "the immense and growing size of illegal immigration" pushed by radical progressives in the White House that have flooded the nation with millions of migrants. 

Musk commented on a post by X user "~~datahazard~~," who said: "Since August, there are officially more arriving each month than there are children being born to American mothers. And these are just the official encounters -- we don't know how many avoided detection." 

Illegal immigrants outpacing US births reminds us of a comment from Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who stated at a recent debate that the "Great Replacement Theory is not some grand, right-wing conspiracy theory," but rather a "basic statement of the Democratic Party's platform."

Radicals in the White House have no interest in fixing the southern border crisis. Just look at the latest US Customs and Border Protection data showing the southern border invasion. 

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin revealed stunning data earlier on Friday of how encounters at the border hit record highs in December. 

Let's not forget the Biden administration conceals its true agenda of flooding the nation with millions of illegals with misinformation campaigns waged at the taxpayers. 

Nothing to see here! 

Who is aiding in the invasion? Well, some taxpayer-funded NGOs or non-governmental organizations. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently wrote on X: "I've never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America. Biden is destroying America." 

X user Robby Starbuck responded to Musk's post, noting:

This is literally "the great replacement" in action. I'm Latino so I don't want to hear how the great replacement is racist. It's not. It's political. Dems want more illegals so they can manufacture votes and cheap labor. They also want it to happen so fast that no one assimilates. 

It's why far left cities are now legalizing illegals voting and places like California let them get licenses, pass a law for automatic voter registration when you get a license and then "accidentally" register them to vote when they get their license. None of this is hard to figure out. They want to destroy the foundations of our country so they can steal total power.

"There are many people in the US government who would never let Israel have open borders but desperately want the US to have them because they believe that is the only way they can continue getting elected," X user Matt Wallace said.

Wallace added: "Many of them also hate our culture and want to destroy it painfully!"

