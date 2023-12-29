Will a civil war or war between American States lead to world collapse?

A recent MSN offering, republished from The Hill, about how China is trying to pick the next American president, included this little tidbit:

America’s foes hope to foment domestic clashes to such an intense degree that the tensions will approach a new U.S. civil war. Preoccupied with fighting one another, Americans would be effectively disabled from coping with the multifront external aggression.

Fascinating.

Being of suspicious mind, we understand this to say, “All you fly-over country yahoos who don’t like Uncle Joe and support The (anti-democracy) Donald are just playing into the hands of America’s enemies: China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and whoever we think of next. You are Unamerican because you want to disable America and let the Commies and Islamists and Bolivarian revolutionaries take over!”

Because of course, if the FedGov is “effectively disabled” the world order will collapse. American society will collapse. American government at all levels will collapse.

Your local dog-catcher will get laid off. Your local code enforcement officer will quit for lack of pay. I hear you say, “so what?” but you don’t understand the consequences. Without code enforcement, your neighbors will all let their grass and weeds grow two feet tall! Without the dog-catcher, packs of feral chihuahuas will hide in the tall grass and ambush your mailman delivering your social-security check. And when she flees the nipping dogs, well, social-security check will probably end up in the hands of some hobo who will steal your identity and cash your check. Or worse.

See, it is all connected. Kick out one leg of the benevolent, compassionate government system and before you know it, the chihuahuas are gnawing on your bones in the middle of the jungle that used to be your nextdoor neighbor’s front yard because you starved to death.

Right?

Of course, once upon a time we could have depended on at least some of the US Air Force and some of the US Navy to have stood by their guns and missiles to ensure that the “multifront external aggression” of China and Russia and no doubt even Singapore and Monaco and Dubai did not get out of hand.

Once again, I hear you. Nathan, what are you talking about?

Say that Dubai decides to sneak a battalion of Fremen Death Commandos onto the next supertanker sailing for New Orleans. To take advantage of Louisiana Zouaves getting ready to fight a bunch of Texas Rangers staking a claim to too much of the riverbed of the Sabine River. In the old days, as the White House and Congress was preoccupied with negotiating a LaFitte Accord between Baton Rouge and Austin, some warmongering Navy boomer captain would have given an ultimatum to Dubai. “The USS Beloved Politician is submerged off Yemen and if you don’t use the Fremen to invade Morocco instead of Louisiana, we’ll nuke Dubai City until the bikini beaches glow in the dark.” And the Strategic Air Command four-star would have polished his missileman’s wings and told the sheiks that there was a Peacekeeper in a silo in Wyoming that already had the GPS dialed in for Dubai City and all those bordellos in Monaco, if they persisted on “external aggression.”

Sadly, no longer. The USAF is too busy painting over street signs named for Confederate generals. And the USN is too hard at work trying to come up with a new camo pattern for trangendered uniforms with the right shape of pockets for unwanted body parts.

Meanwhile, all the young fit transgender women fleeing sexual persecution and discrimination in Dubai and the UAE and Saudi Arabia and Canton and Shanghai and Hunan who snuck across the border with Mexico into California and Arizona are sleeping in old US Army, USAF, and USN barracks at closed military bases in the Southwest and conducting training exercises that don’t really involve tutus and drag. Ignored by California because California is busy busting people for daring to go to Arizona or Nevada to buy cars that burn gasoline and trucks that burn Diesel. While those two States are preoccupied with figuring out how to cope with 10,000 Californians a day escaping the heirs of Newsom.

Oh, yes, where were we? That’s right, world collapse. Seems like the FedGov is trying very hard to get the ball rolling on world collapse, well before we have to worry about actually getting into a shooting war between blue and red states. Or blue and red counties. Or blue and red opposite sides of the street.

Gee, imagine if world collapse really is an objective of the FedGov that for once, might actually become a reality.

No, now we really are fantasizing.



Read More...