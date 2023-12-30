2023 Rearview Awards

Authored by Greg Maresca via AmericanThinker.com,

As the days begin to lengthen and 2023 is one for the history books, the time for the annual Rearview Awards is upon us.

Books of the year: Drew Thomas Allen’s: America’s Last Stand: Will You Vote to Save or Destroy America in 2024. Allen pulls no punches and cuts through the partisan and bureaucratic chaos that plagues American politics. If you love America, this book is a tour de force and a must read as we enter into a presidential election year. How Covid Enabled the Expansion and Abuse of State Power by Ramesh Thakur is the most documented takedown of the COVID lockdown published. Nonagenarian Thomas Sowell’s Social Justice Fallacies breaks down the consequences of pursing equality at the expense of merit that is fundamental to the social justice agenda.

Sign of the times: Maxim magazine named a biological male to their “Hottest 100 Women” list, while a transgender professor will teach a course on Taylor Swift at Harvard.

The alarm has been sounded: The recent congressional testimony of the three college presidents should be a first-degree wake-up call for academia. How much more shame must universities endure before something is done?

Ms. Bitter, USA: Megan Rapinoe calls playing for U.S. Team “Worst Job In The World” as she kneels for the National Anthem. Note to Rapinoe: It wasn’t a job but a privilege that paid well.

Racist award: Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu. Wu invited only city council members of color that excluded whites to her yearend “holiday party.” Racial equity is becoming what it was bound to become -- the return of racial segregation.

Metaphors of the Year: The White House Christmas tree toppling over was followed by Jill Biden’s Christmas video that resembled The Nutcracker on crack.

You know one and they vote: An ABC News/Ipsos poll says more than 75% believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Only 25% believe the opposite and admittedly you know at least one of them.

Time travel: After Paul McCartney released the Beatles’ final song: “Now and Then” the next day the Rolling Stones’ latest album topped the charts. When we turned the clocks back in November, just how far back have we gone?

Most flamboyant opening: The Las Vegas Golden Knights raised their 2023 NHL Stanley Cup banner to commence their season using a giant slot machine. With Vegas now a first stop destination of the professional sports’ leagues, the odds for the next great sports’ gambling scandal has increased exponentially.

No pads or helmet needed: By 2027, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s career earnings will be more than double what any player has ever made in the history of the NFL.

Snake bit: The New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Era ended after just four plays when Rodgers ruptured his left Achilles tendon. Rodgers is still collecting his $31million salary. Only Judge Judy gets paid more to sit on the bench.

Most notorious envoy: Dylan Mulvaney rivals the late Lion of the Senate Ted Kennedy as alcohol’s most infamous spokesman.

Charlatan cup: The Democrats ridiculed Sen. John Kennedy for reading pornographic material in a Senate hearing. Yet, they are the same books Democrats want in public schools.

Best signage: Peddling on two wheels a bed and breakfast caught my attention: “We Do Not Provide Wi-Fi – So Pretend Like It’s 1980.”

Worst Trade: The Biden administration’s release of billions dollars in sanctioned Iranian funds for the release of five wrongfully held U.S. hostages. Such diplomacy only emboldens our enemies to kidnap more Americans.

There is so much more to grouse about, but space and ink are limited.

Best wishes in 2024.