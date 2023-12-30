After 276,000 Illegal Aliens Invade in December, Biden to Mark ‘Human Trafficking Prevention Month’

Fox watching the henhouse. Why does Biden do this? Why does North Korea call itself the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea? Ask a leftist what they stand for, invert it and you’ll know what they’re really for. On that note… President Biden proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month on Friday — outraging critics who say …



Read More...