EU Governance Is "Anti-Democratic": European Lawmaker

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer and Jan Jekielek via The Epoch Times,

A member of the European Union (EU) Parliament asserts that the EU’s way of governing is “anti-democratic.”

In a recent interview with The Epoch Times’s Jan Jekielek, host of American Thought Leaders, Christine Anderson, a member of the European Parliament representing the Alternative for Germany party, explained how the EU’s model of governance bypasses adequate representation for citizens.

Ms. Anderson underscored the inappropriate division of power that member nations have experienced, saying it violates fundamental principles in democracies.

Members of the government can bypass its democratically elected representatives and seek approval for laws at the EU level, the German politician explained.

This is how it works:

“Let’s say the German government wanted to pass a law, and the Bundestag, which is the democratically elected representation of the German people, said, ‘No ... we will not vote for that.’ “The story wouldn’t be at an end right then and there. But now the German government, all it has to do is pretty much take that law [and] bring it to the EU institutions, because in the council ... they will pass the law on EU level.

She explained that this structure creates a system where “there is no division of power,” and officials are able to implement “the very same law” that failed to pass through the elected legislative body.

This undemocratic structure raises questions about accountability, she said, as politicians can deflect responsibility by passing legislative authority to agencies and experts.

Speaking about the options available to citizens, Ms. Anderson said, “The only way that I can change anything is by going after the elected officials. ... I elected these people. They are responsible.

“They’re accountable to me, but I don’t know who’s above that, whoever it is.”

To ensure that elected officials remain responsible for the laws and policies that impact their citizens, Ms. Anderson stressed the need for transparency and accountability in EU governance.

Dealing With Dissent

A member of the European Parliament since 2019, she also discussed several other troubling trends that have been seen in her country and throughout the EU. They include labeling anyone who dissents from progressive ideology as “far right.”

Mr. Jekielek asked whether the EU is seeing the same trend as the United States, where dissenting voices are maligned by legacy media. Several prominent names were brought up to illustrate the recent political mood, including newly elected Argentinian President Javier Milei and tech mogul Elon Musk.

Confirming the mood of her home country and the EU, Ms. Anderson asserted that the term “right” was being misused.

“Everyone that is not in support of whatever globalist agenda is being advocated for or pushed at the moment” is given that label.

She argued that anyone not aligning with the current globalist agenda is labeled as “far right.” Using an example the protests in Berlin against COVID restrictions, she highlighted how individuals, originally left-leaning, were falsely branded as right-wing extremists by media outlets, going so far as to say, “We’re not far right, just right so far.”

This mislabeling of dissenters contributes to polarization and stifles genuine debate, said Ms. Anderson. She also emphasized the importance of acknowledging diverse perspectives within a democratic society, urging open dialogue and understanding.

By dismissing dissenting voices as “far right,” the discourse becomes polarized, hindering the democratic principle of free expression and critical debate, she said.

Impact in Other Nations

Eastern and Western Europe are not consistent in their ideology, however. According to Ms. Anderson, Eastern Europe is pulling away from the globalist agenda more intentionally because of its recent history with totalitarian rule.

“They remember. They recognize the mechanisms that recognize how totalitarian regimes go about doing certain things,” she said. “They recognize the language; they recognize the gaslighting. So it’s not really working in the Eastern European countries, and that’s where we actually have the most resistance.”

The German politician also noted that she believes preparations are being made to pave the way for more expansive governmental rule, pointing out that Western nations are more apt to resist control and would need to be eased into total governmental control.

“You don’t have to get society ready for taking away freedom in North Korea,“ Ms. Anderson said. ”But you do have to do that in the United States, in the Western democracies ... there is where you have to set the stage.”

She went on to assert that she has had to “come to terms with the fact that we will not be able to undo” some of the recent damage done in the EU, but that she does have hope for Western Europe.

Part of her hope lies in the United States, Ms. Anderson said, despite the fact that the country is facing some of the same struggles within government.

“My hope also lies actually with it, with the American people. Because the American people, they have [more] of a concept of freedom,” she said, adding what “an honor” it was to be asked to speak to the American people about freedom.

Near the end of her comments, Ms. Anderson made a plea to Americans, saying, “I really need the American people to just stay American people and uphold that concept of freedom that is deeply rooted within the Americans.

“We need that if we want to save all the peoples around the world from this tyrannical system they’re about to impose on us.”