Media slanders a great man

Gaston Glock, 94, of Austria, died a few days ago. The inventor of the popular and highly useful and prized handguns was “honored” by MSM with this headline: “Man who made billions out of death and killing dies at the age of 94.”

The story in part states, “It is unknown exactly how many people have died as a result of Glock handguns.” While undoubtedly true, the more important fact is not stated in the hit-piece. It is unknown exactly how many people have been saved from horror because they or a friend or even a bystander or a police officer had a Glock automatic. What horrors? Being murdered, being raped, armed home invasions, armed robbery of autos and more.

And even those of us who are far from fans of police forces and the corruption a tyranny associated with them can note that the Glock is the most common handgun used by American police forces. But it has often been the most common purchase of new private handgun owners each year in the United States. An incredibly tiny number of these purchased firearms have been used to kill people or in other criminal actions. But that isn’t good enough for the mainstream media.

The article reports that the first mass murder committed with a Glock pistol was at the Luby’s Cafeteria in Kileen, Texas, in 1991. It fails to point out that a primary opportunity to let a madman kill 23 and wound 27 people (with two handguns, only one a Glock) was because Texas prohibited concealed carry. At least one woman (whose parents were killed in front of her) had disarmed herself because of that law and fear of losing her state-issued license to practice medicine. (This is a pattern found in most mass murders, including many listed in this MSN story: “gun-free zones established by governments or businesses are free-fire zones for murders and would-be murderers.)

Of course, the story does not include other important facts: that Glocks are one of the safest semi-automatic handguns, reducing accidents; the relatively low cost of Glocks and its imitators allowing more people to be armed for their own defense and that of others, and of course, that Glock is only one of many manufacturers of weapons very useful, if not essential, for self-defense.

We can be reasonably sure that Herr Glock’s estimated $1.1 billion fortune did not include any revenue from anyone actually using his invention to kill someone. Even if someone bought his firearm specifically to kill someone else (or themselves), only morally-perverted people will attempt to lay the cause of death at his feet and to his profit. And is it not far-fetched to believe that any individual or organization rushed out to buy a Glock because mass murderers used one?

(The MSN story was first published by a British source “Metro” online. A story on The Hill provided a more balanced report.)



