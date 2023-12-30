Methodist Church Calls on Ministers ‘to Repent of Any Hurtful Language’ like ‘Husband’ and ‘Wife’

December 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Common words such as “husband” and “wife” are offensive and should be avoided, according to one church in Britain. The Methodist Church in the United Kingdom has released its own […] The post Methodist Church Calls on Ministers 'to Repent of Any Hurtful Language' like 'Husband' and 'Wife' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...