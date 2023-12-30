Paula Abdul Takes Legal Action Against “American Idol” Executive Producer, Alleging Sexual Assault
December 30, 2023
In a recent development, Paula Abdul, renowned singer and former judge on popular television shows "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," has taken legal action against Nigel Lythgoe, the executive producer of these shows. Abdul alleges that she was subjected to multiple instances of sexual assault by Lythgoe during her tenure as a judge.
