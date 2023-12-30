Record-breaking Surge In December: Border Patrol Sees Unprecedented Influx of Illegal Migrants

According to internal federal statistics obtained by CBS News, the Border Patrol has experienced a significant increase in the number of migrants who entered the United States illegally in December. This surge surpasses any previous month in the agency's history, underscoring the immense scale of the migration crisis that the Biden administration is currently facing. Record-breaking Surge: Border Patrol Sees Unprecedented Influx of Illegal Migrants



