Republican Lawmaker in Maine Leads Movement to Impeach Secretary of State Over Trump Ballot Eligibility

December 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There is currently a movement led by a Republican lawmaker in Maine to initiate the impeachment of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. This action is in response to Bellows' decision to declare former President Donald Trump as ineligible for the state's primary ballot in 2024.



