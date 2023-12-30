Trump’s Prediction: Massive Stock Market Crash and a Looming Great Depression if 2024 Election is Lost
December 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
According to former President Donald Trump, there is a prediction that if he is not successful in winning the 2024 presidential election, the United States will experience a significant stock market crash, which would surpass any previous crashes in history. Additionally, he suggests that this crash would be followed by an event reminiscent of the Great Depression.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments