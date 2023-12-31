From Termination to Laptop Retrieval: A Whirlwind Tale of Employment Drama

December 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After her video went public, she said that her employer had fired her, only to have them later request that she return the business laptop. "The company that fired me requested that I arrange for UPS to collect my laptop on my own will - 19 days later," she said. I rejected the idea of "free labor," she said. How about we discuss the clever ways that people work for free?



Read More...