These Are The Most Popular Wikipedia Articles In 2023

ChatGPT marked a turning point for artificial intelligence, allowing millions of users to experiment with generative AI.

So, as Statista's Anna Fleck details below, it may come as no surprise that the topic has become the most visited English Wikipedia article this year.

According to the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization hosting the collaborative encyclopedia, ChatGPT received 49.4 million visits in 2023 (as of November 28).

The film "Oppenheimer," the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2023, which tells the story of the "Manhattan Project" and the development of the atomic bomb, secured the fifth spot on the list of the most-viewed Wikipedia articles in 2023.

When it comes to celebrities, Taylor Swift, today named Time magazine's Person of the Year, holds the 12th position among the most visited Wikipedia pages, while Lionel Messi takes the 15th spot.

In the words of the organization:

"The most-viewed Wikipedia articles of 2023 tell the story of you and society at large seeking out knowledge about our ever-changing world from the world’s largest encyclopedia."

The English site alone received over 84 billion visits this year, according to the foundation.